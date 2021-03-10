Doctor release postponed

Sivakarthikeyan starrer Doctor was supposed to hit screen on 26 March. However with Tamilnadu facing Assembly elections, the makers have opted to release the movie on a later date.

Doctor marks the second directorial venture of filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar, who made his debut with Nayanthara’s Kolamaavu Kokila.

As reported earlier, Doctor is tipped to be an action-thriller revolving around organ trafficking. It is produced by KJR Studios.

The film’s shooting was halted last year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this year, the makers of Doctor wrapped up the film, which is in the post-production phase.

The makers are planning to release the film after the election results are announced.

Doctor’s ensemble cast includes Sivakarthikeyan, Priyanka Arul Mohan and Vinay Rai in the lead roles.

The supporting cast of the film includes Yogi Babu, Archana Chandhoke, Ilavarasu, among others. Anirudh Ravichander was roped in to compose the music.