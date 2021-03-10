Tamannaah to act in actress Jamuna biopic

Cashing in on the trend of biopic, actress Tamannaah is said to have signed the first biopic of her career.

She was approached to reprise yesteryear actress Jamuna, who ruled the roost in 1950s and1960s.

She played the female lead in noteworthy films like Missiamma, Tenali Rama and Nalla Theerpu among others in Tamil. The makers had recently approached Tammannaah who was excited with the idea and has agreed to sign the film.

Last seen in Action, the actress has as many as eight films under various stages of production.