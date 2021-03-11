Actor Senthil joins BJP

Chennai: With just weeks to go for Assembly elections to held on 6 April in Tamilnadu, popular actor and former AIADMK and AMMK functionary Senthil today visited Kamalalayam and called on BJP State president L Murugan and announced joining the party.

Remember Senthil was in AIADMK and later switched loyalty to Sasikala. He campaigned for AMMK too.

Then the actor was away from active politics for some time. This morning, he surprised all by making a visit to Kamalalayam and calling on senior leaders of the party including Murugan.

Speaking to reporters, Senthil said, “Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s good work, I decided to join the BJP”.

Senthil is a popular comedian in Tamil cinema and he has been in the industry for over three decades.