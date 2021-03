Ashok Selvan will romance Priya Bhavani Shankar for a movie titled Hostel, which will be produced by Trident Arts Ravichandran. Ashok Selvan will romance Priya Bhavani Shankar for a movie titled Hostel, which will be produced by Trident Arts Ravichandran.

Directed by Sumanth Radhakrishnan, the movie has Nasser, Satheesh, Girish Kumar, Muneeshkanth, KPY fame Yogi in the cast.

Shoot for the movie is completed and post production works are on.

Co-produced by Kal Raman, it has camera by Praveen Kumar, music by Bobo Sasi and editing by Rahul.