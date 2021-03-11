Assembly polls: 118 observers to reach TN tomorrow

Chennai: As many as 118 expenditure observers will reach Tamilnadu on Friday, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said today.

Speaking to the media, he said 65 companies of paramilitary forces have already reached the State.

Sahoo recently said in view of the Covid-19 situation, every elector would be given a hand glove for pressing the button in the EVMs so that if that person is infected, he/she would not infect others.

The Election Commission of India has instructed for strict compliance of all precautionary measures recommended by the Health Department, he said. Physical distancing, wearing of face masks and other precautions would be ensured in the polling stations.