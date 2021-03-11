Bridgestone’s ‘Go Extra’ campaign reaches 19 cities

Chennai: Bridgestone India, subsidiary of global leader in tyre technology and solutions Bridgestone, and Motor India, have been running an initiative – the ‘Go Extra’ campaign since late January this year.

The primary aim of the campaign is to showcase Bridgestone’s new M721 tyre, “the 15 per cent extra mileage tyre,” to key stakeholders in the commercial vehicle industry including fleet operators, drivers and mechanics at key trucking hubs across the country. The campaign has reached 19 cities so far.