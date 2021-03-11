DMK candidates list to be released today?

Chennai: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is likely to release today the list of its candidates who will contest the Tamilnadu Assembly elections scheduled to be held in a single phase on 6 April.

The party is expected to field candidates in 186 out of the total 234 Assembly seats.

DMK has concluded seat sharing with allies including the Congress. In total, around 60 segments have been set apart for allies by the DMK.

Vaiko-led MDMK and four smaller parties would contest on the Rising Sun symbol which works out to a total of 12 segments and in effect these dozen seats would also be regarded officially as DMK’s constituencies.