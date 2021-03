For Lord Shiva

Kumar Narayanan of Saintunes Studios, Chennai started their music journey by launching a Sai Bhajan first on their YouTube channel – Saintunes Kumar Narayanan.

They then went on to start another YouTube channel featuring original compositions in Tamil and Hindi in 2011.

Saintunes has also done the background score for a Tamil film titled Ethirmarai, a Netflix Original.

Saintunes has come out with a bhajan for MahaShivaRatri 2021 titled ‘Hara Hara Shankara’, a melodious and calming bhajan.

Music is composed by Kumar Narayanan, singers are Kumar Narayanan and Sai Ram, sound engineer is Jagan Kalyan & Kumar Narayanan and programmer: Sajan A Shenoy.