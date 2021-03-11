Hectic happenings in AIADMK, DMK camps

Chennai: AIADMK and DMK are in the final stages of seat sharing process. DMK today allotted one seat (Panruti) for the Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi.

Meanwhile, CPI leader Mutharasan today released the list of constituencies where the party will contest in the DMK alliance.

Mutharasan released the list after holding a meeting with DMK president M K Stalin.

Bahvanisagar, Sivagangai, Tiruppur North, Vaalparai, Thali and Thiruthuraipoondi are the constituencies from which CPI will contest.

Meanwhile, Manidhaneya Jananayaga Katchi today extended its support to the DMK.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Anna Arivalayam, MJK leader Thamimum Ansari said that they are disappointed over not getting a seat.

“We have put forth five demands and have extended our support. We do not want the votes to get divided. The decision was arrived at after consulting the senior members from our party,” he said.

Meanwhile. TMC leader G K Vasan today said that the party continues to be in the AIADMK alliance. “We had asked for 12 constituencies and AIADMK has alloted us six,” he said.