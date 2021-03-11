List of constituencies to be contested by Congress unveiled

Chennai: The names of constituencies to be contested by the Congress from the DMK-led alliance in the upcoming Tamilnadu Assembly elections were unveiled late this evening.

The constituencies are Ponneri, Velacheri, Tenkasi, Sriperumbudur, Sholingur, Vellore, Karaikudi, Vilavankode, Omalur, Salem, Uthangarai, Erode-East, Aranthangi, Virudhachalam, Udumalaipet, Kallakurichi, Thiruvadanai, Mayiladuthurai, Coimbatore-South, Killiyur, Nanguneri, Srivilliputhur, Srivaikuntam and Udhagamandalam.

It may be recalled that the Congress was allocated 25 seats in the DMK-led front for the 6 April Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the DMK is expected to release the list of its candidates on Friday. DMK president M K Stalin will release the list, it is said.