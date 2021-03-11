Miffed AIADMK MLA meets TTV, slams Minister

Chennai: A day after AIADMK announced the final list of its candidates, Sattur MLA Rajavarman today met AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran and joined the party.

Speaking to mediapersons, Rajavarman said that hardworkers are not recognised in the AIADMK.

“I was not given seat due to the pressure given by Minister Rajenthra Balaji. Many cadres who were loyal to the party were not given seats this time,” he said.

Sources said that former MLAs Prabhu, Kalaiselvan and Rathnasabapathy are planning to meet Dhinakaran today.

Meanwhile, speaking to mediapersons today, former Minister Thoppu Venkatachalam who was also denied seat in AIADMK said, “In 2016 former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa appointed me as the incharge for eight constituencies. However, this time I have not been given seat.”

It may be noted that Dhinakaran had announced the first list of candidates who will be contesting in the party seat.