Review: Theethum Nandrum

Theethum Nandrum, directed by Rasu Ranjith, is a gripping story of a youngster who falls for bad ways. When he tries to reform, he faces challenges. What happens after his marriage forms the crux.

Besides wielding the megaphone, Rasu Ranjith plays one of the leads.The movie also stars Eesan, Inba Rajkumar, Sandeep Raj, Aparna Balamurali in key roles.

It is the story of three youngsters who involve in burglary. Eesan and Rasu are good friends. The former gets hitched to Aparna Balamurali. He decides to reform and lead a simple life. But unfortunately he is convinced to commit one last crime in his life. Having escaped from all burglaries in the past, the trip embarks for one last time. What happens in their lives forms the crux.

A gripping story which has been narrated well, the movie takes its own time to settle down. All art sites have given commendable performance. Eesan and Aparna Balamurali delights audience with their emotional show. Rasu and Sandeep chip in with their best. Lijomol Jose is adequate.

The movie has a purpose and sets out to serve ot right. The filmmaker who is also editor of the movie does a commendable job.

Theethum Nandrum is a film that deserves a watch for its intentions.