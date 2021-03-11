Simran to share screen with Vikram

After Vikram, Dhruv Vikram and Vani Bhojan, Simran is the latest to join the cast of Chiyaan 60. The film will be helmed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio.

This will be the third time that Vikram and Simran are sharing the screen space in Tamil after Pithamagan, and the soon-to-release Dhruva Natchathiram. Simran had earlier worked with Karthik Subbaraj in Petta.

Chiyaan 60 will also be the first film in which Vikram and his son Dhruv will be sharing the screen space. Touted to be a thriller, Vani Bhojan plays another female lead who is also Vikram’s love interest. Chiyaan 60 has music by Santosh Narayanan.