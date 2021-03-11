TN polls: Filing of nominations to begin tomorrow

Chennai: Filing of nomination for the 6 April Tamilnadu Assembly elections will commence tomorrow (12 March).

Ahead of this, parties are competing with each other to announce the names of their candidates.

The Election Commission has put in place a set of stringent measures this time, in view of Covid and to ensure free and fair polls.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, ‘The entire election machinery has been advised to remain careful”.

“After the model code of conduct came into force, flying surveillance teams (FSTs) and static surveillance teams (SSTs) have been deployed and they are on the job.”

“The Income-Tax Department, Customs and Excise, the Airports Authority and banks, among others, have been informed about the standard operating procedure framed in this regard,” he said.