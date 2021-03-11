Vinay to play villain in Suriya and film

Vinay Rai, who is waiting for the release of Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor, might share screen space with Suriya in his upcoming film with director Pandiraj.

Post the success of Karthi’s Kadaikutty Singam, Suriya announced that he will be teaming up with the director of the film, Pandiraj, for a rural entertainer. The project will have music composed by D Imman and will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

The latest update is that actor Vinay Rai has been roped in to play the villain in the film. According to reports, Pandiraj felt that he would be apt for the role and finalised him early this month.