11-feet lingam of 5 lakh Rudraksha beads worshipped

Chennai: Sri Rudra Parayanam by over 30 Vedic scholars was performed for a 11 feet high Shiva Lingam made of over five lakh rudraksha beads, here Thursday, in connection with Maha Shivaratri, the most auspicious day for Lord Shiva devotees.

Organised by Sivamsam, a spiritual organisation, the Maha Shivaratri Utsav, also featured various poojas, in the divine presence of 5001 ‘Maragada Patchai’ Lingams, Lingams made of green aventurine quartz, 1008 Narmada Banalingams, taken from the beds of the Narmada river, and 108 emerald Lingams.

As part of the event, sacred spiritual items will be on display for the public till 15 March from 9 am to 9 pm at Kapaleeshwarar Temple Grounds at Greenways Road in the city. The entry is free for all.