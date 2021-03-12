A R Rahman’s debut production 99 Songs to release 16 April

Music maestro A R Rahman on Thursday announced that his first production 99 Songs will arrive in theatres 16 April.

The musical drama movie, directed by debutant Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, is a story about art and self-discovery of a struggling singer who wants to be a successful music composer.

It stars newcomers Ehan Bhat, Edilsy Varghese and Tenzin Dalha, an Indian actor of Tibetan origin, in lead roles.

Rahman, who has also co-written the movie, took to social media to announce that the film will be releasing in theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Happy to share that #99Songs will release on April 16, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Directed by @vishweshk and featuring the talented actors @itsEhanBhat & #EdilsyVargas, he wrote on Twitter.