At last, DMK candidates’ list to be out today

Chennai: After a couple of postponements, the main opposition DMK is all set to release its candidates’ list today.

Sources said the list will be a mix of veterans and freshers and importance has been given to youngsters.

As many as 187 candidates will contest using the DMK’s rising sun symbol in the Assembly elections on 6 April, which will be one of the highest in the party’s recent history despite the party’s 12 allies in these polls.

After multiple rounds of talks, the DMK completed identification of constituencies for the CPI, the Congress and the CPI(M) on Thursday, a day before the filing of nominations begins for the Tamilnadu Assembly election.