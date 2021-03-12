Done with candidates list, CM to start campaign today

Chennai: Chief Minister and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami will today start his next round of campaign.

According to sources, the Chief Minister, who will reach Salem by flight from Chennai, will commence campaign in the district later today.

The AIADMK, which has almost wrapped up the process of seat-sharing with its allies and distribution of assembly constituencies among them, is yet to decide on only constituency – Padmanabhapuram in the Kanniyakumari district.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK’s selection of candidates for the Assembly election and the distribution of certain constituencies to allies received adverse reaction publicly on Thursday from sections of members of the party.