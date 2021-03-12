Editorial: Can we stop it?

When the World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus a pandemic one year ago, it did so only after weeks of resisting the term and maintaining that the highly infectious virus could still be stopped.

A year later, the UN agency is still struggling to keep on top of the evolving science of Covid-19, to persuade countries to abandon their nationalistic tendencies and help get vaccines where they are needed most.

The agency made some costly missteps along the way: It advised people against wearing masks for months and asserted that Covid-19 was not widely spread in the air.

It also declined to publicly call out countries — particularly China — for mistakes that senior WHO officials grumbled about privately. That created some tricky politics that challenged WHO’s credibility and wedged it between two world powers, setting off vociferous Trump administration criticism that the agency is only now emerging from.

President Joe Biden’s support for WHO may provide some much-needed breathing space, but the organisation still faces a monumental task ahead as it tries to project some moral authority amid a universal scramble for vaccines that is leaving billions of people unprotected. Yet throughout the pandemic, WHO has repeatedly declined to censure rich countries for their flawed attempts to stop the virus.