German envoy talks about women empowerment in India

Chennai: The annual ‘Woman Entrepreneur Award’ given by Rotary Club of Madras East (RCME), recognises successful women who create a mark in their fields through their enterprises and create social impact.

This is held around 8 March every year, to celebrate International Women’s day. This year it was awarded to Aarthi Ramakrishnan, co-founder and COO, Crayon Data which is one of Asia’s leading AI and big data startups.

The chief guest of the event was Frau Karin Stoll, Consul General, Chennai, Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany.

Stoll spoke about Indo-German business relations and women empowerment in Germany and India and how critical it is to recognise women achievers who serve as an inspiration to future generations.

The purpose of the award given by RCME is to recognise and celebrate women entrepreneurs who provide exemplary roles models for other women to emulate.