Kamal to contest from Kovai South

Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan today said he will contest from Coimbatore South this Assembly elections.

Announcing his candidature, Kamal, said, “Sripriya will be fielded from Mylapore while Pazha Karupiah from T Nagar”.

MNM already a first list of candidates. Santosh Babu IAS who was announced as Villivakkam candidate has now been shifted to Velacheri.

Initially Kamal was supposed to contest from Alandur. But he has changed to Kovai South now, where BJP has fielded Vanathi Srinivasan.

The list of candidates for Pudhucherry has also been released.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamal said, “This is a special day for us. I am for the first time announcing my decision to contest elections. My father Srinivasan always hoped that I would become a leader. My brother wanted me to study IAS and later enter politics to serve people. I think time has come to serve people now”.

He also introduced few candidates on the occasion. Pazha Karupiah greeted Kamal on the occasion and expressed his best wishes for him.