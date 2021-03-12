NCB, Coast Guard arrest six Lankans for smuggling drugs

Chennai: In a joint effort, officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) arrested six Sri Lankan nationals in Indian waters for transporting 100 kg of Hashish and 150 kg Methamphetanine in a Lankan Boat.

NCB Zonal Director Amit Ghawate, in a release here said, acting on a specific intelligence received by the Coast Guard and NCB, the ICG intercepted a Sri Lankan fishing boat ‘Akarsha Duwa’ in Indian waters off the coast of Vizhinjam, Kerala.

The boat was brought to Vizhinjam harbour and NCB Kochi Sub-zonal Unit took over the custody of the boat and its six Sri Lnakan occupants.

A thorough search of the boat was carried out by the NCB team and nothing suspicious was found.

However, during investigation, all the six Sri Lankan fishermen admitted to have procured 100 kgs of Hashish and 150 Kgs of Methamphetamine at high seas from a Pakistani fishing vessel.

While on their way back to Sri Lanka, the ICG ships approached them and seeing the Coast Guard ships, the Sri Lankans jettisoned the contraband, which was packed in 250 packets and kept in five bundles.

Based on the material evidences collected and their voluntary statements under NDPS Act, all the six Sri Lankan sailors, T Kurera, W Fernando, C Deshappiya, M Jayathissa, W Sadaruwan and W Arunakumar have been arrested for attempt to traffic substances under NDPS Act in Indian territorial waters.