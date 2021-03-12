NEP will usher in era of modern learning: President

Chennai: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 seeks to implement a modern education system based on research, skill and acumen relevant to the evolving needs of the present.

Delivering the 41st Convocation of the Anna University here, he said, “knowledge is wealth, and it is the best among all forms of wealth.”

He said as the famous saying elaborates that it could not be stolen by thieves, could not be seized by kings, could not be divided amongst brothers, and it was not heavy to carry either.

“The more it is spent, the more it flourishes. The wealth of knowledge is therefore, the most important among all kinds of wealth,” Kovind said.

Stating that knowledge was the foundation upon which the character of each individual was built, he said, “education is the catalyst for change and the youth is the most potent agent of social transformation.”

“Educated youth, given the right direction can bring revolutionary changes in the course of history,” the President said, adding, that is what the NEP-2020 aims to achieve.

“Last year, I had the opportunity to discuss with the visitors and Vice Chancellors of the central universities and higher education institutions, the educational scenario in our country and the implementation of the new policy,” he said.