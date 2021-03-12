OPS files nomination at Bodinayakanur

Chennai: Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam today filed his nomination to contest from the Bodinayakanur constituency.

Today is the first day for the nomination of the upcoming Assembly polls. It may be noted that Panneerselvam submitted the first poll application from the party for the Assembly elections.

This is the third time that Panneerselvam is contesting from the Bodi constituency after 2011 and 2016 elections. Panneerselvam had earlier contested from Theni constituency in the 2001 election.

He became the Chief Minister after the then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was imprisoned in the TANSI case. Following this he contested in the 2006 election from the Periyakulam constituency.

Meanwhile, DMK has fielded Thanga Tamiselvan in Bodi constituency. Thanga Tamilselvan, who quit the ruling AIADMK to join TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK and later the DMK, has been given the ticket from Bodinayakanur.