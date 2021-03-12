Parul Gulati uses her Nish hair extensions for her web series Girls Hostel 2.0

Parul Gulati has been receiving rave reviews for her release Girls Hostel 2.0 which is currently streaming in a major OTT channel. She has used her brand Nish Hair’s hair extremely in the show.

Nish Hair is India’s first online company of ready to use hair extensions. Made with 100 per cent Human hair, clip-In Hair, Hair Toppers, Clip-In Bangs & Coloured Strands which I used in season 1 of Girls Hostel, Hey Prabhu & Girls Hostel 2.0, she says.



‘Nish Hair started as Hair Extension’s Company which was only providing hair extensions to artists, models, or for the film industry. But later, after realizing there is so much need out there, with young girls with Alopecia, bald patches, even cancer patients who lose hair post-chemo, they are in the dire need of toppers or wigs. The reviews about my character in girls hostel 2.0 are great and I am looking for more feedback from the audience.’