SP Jananathan in extremely critical condition

Chennai: Tamil film director SP Jananathan, who was admitted to the ICU of a Chennai hospital after he was found unconscious in his room on Thursday evening, is said to be extremely critical.

He was found in an unconscious state by an assistant. Reports claim that the incident happened around 4 pm yesterday.

Jananathan was involved in the post-production work of his upcoming film ‘Laabam’.

Sources state that the filmmaker went to his room and did not return to the studio after lunch. ‘Laabam’ stars Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan.

If reports are to be believed, Jananathan’s condition is critical and his brain is said to be dead. The family and friends are waiting for the doctors to reveal more details.