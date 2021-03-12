Tata Motors unveils new-gen smart trucks

Chennai: Tata Motors has unveiled its newest range of intermediate and light commercial trucks (I&LCV), the Ultra Sleek T-Series.

According to the automobile company, the new trucks were designed and engineered to suit contemporary demands of urban transportation.

The T-Series range is available in three models – T.6, T.7 and T.9 with varied deck lengths from 10 to 20 feet for versatile applications.

Additionally, it is equipped with a 1900mm-wide cabin provides driver comfort yet swift movement in confined city spaces, and smart features provide for easy manoeuvrability, said Tata Motors.