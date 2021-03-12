TN Assembly polls: Filing of nomination starts amid strict rules

Chennai: With filing of nominations for the 6 April Assembly elections scheduled to begin today, authorities have set the stage for the process.

Nominations will be accepted between 11 am and 3 pm. March 19 will be the last date of filing of nominations.

They will not be received on holidays. The forms are available at offices of Returning and Assistant Returning Officers and candidates can collect them well in advance to fill up details.

According to officials, a candidate can file nomination in a maximum of two constituencies. All candidates should follow Covid-19 precautionary norms while filing papers. Only two persons will be allowed with a candidate while filing nomination papers.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed District Election Officers to arrange public transport facility for Persons with Disabilities on poll day.

The DEOs will facilitate transportation for PwDs in consultation with respective District Differently Abled Welfare Officers. However, the arrangements will be made considering the feasibility in the areas, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said.