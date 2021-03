Vijay will be playing the lead in director Nelson Dilipkumar’s next. There are rumours that a major portion of the movie would be shot in Russia.

Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the music for the magnum opus and Manoj Paramahamsa of Nanban and Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaya fame will be cranking the camera.



The shoot of the yet-untitled film will begin in April.