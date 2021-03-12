Vikram Prabhu’s next is titled Taanakkaran

The first look of Vikram Prabhu’swas unveiled by Potential Studios, the producers of the film. In, Vikram Prabhu plays a cop.

Happy to be part of this storytelling. Truly a tough script to shoot, physically and mentally demanding but we had a team that worked together to achieve something special. Wishes to my entire team & as always, need your love & support, tweeted Vikram Prabhu.

Anjali Nair of Nedunalvaadai fame is pairing opposite Vikram Prabhu and Ghibran is composing the music.

Taanakkaran’s director Tamizh is an erstwhile associate of Vetrimaaran. Vikram Prabhu also has Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan and Paayum Oli Nee Enakku.