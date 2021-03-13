CPI(M) releases candidates list for TN polls

Chennai: The CPI(M), which was recently alloted six seats in the DMK-led alliance for the 6 April Tamilnadu Assembly elections, announced its candidates today.

While S K Ponnuthaai will contest from Thirupparankundram, M Chinnadurai has been fielded from Gandharvakottai.

N Pandi will be the CPI(M)’s candidate for Dindigul, Kumar has been fielded in Arur, Nagai Mali in Keezhvelur and K Srinivasan in Dindigul.

It is said that seats were denied to seniors Kanagaraj, Balabharathi, Dillibabu and Madhukur Ramalingam to give opportunity to new faces.