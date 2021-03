Bigg Boss fame Tharshan and Losliya are sharing the screen space together in the movie titled Google Kuttappan. The film is a remake of super hit Malayalam movie Android Kunjappan.

The movie is produced by KS Ravikumar, who is playing the lead role alongside Tharshan and Losliya.

His assistants Sabari and Saravanan are directing this film. According to the official word from team, the crew has now completed shooting the first schedule.