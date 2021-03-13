Raghava Lawrence in Kamal’s Vikram?

Actor-director Raghava Lawrence is all set for a busy 2021. As the shoot of his film, Rudhran with Kathiresan, we hear that he has been finalised to play the antagonist to Kamal Haasan in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Vikram.

To confirm this, we got in touch with a source in the know, who said, ‘Yes, Raghava Lawrence has been approached and he has given the nod to be a part of this project. However, it is not confirmed yet from Raaj Kamal Films as well as Lawrence. We will know about his participation in the film later this week.’

The movie has musical score by Anirudh.