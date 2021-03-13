Review: Teddy

Filmmaker Shakti Soundar Rajan is known for handling innovative and out-of-box themes. Joining the list is Teddy starring Arya and Sayeesha.

The real couple plays lovers in the movie and as the title suggests a teddy bear is the hero in the film. A fantasy thriller premiered directly on HotStar, it is produced by Gnanavel’s Studio Green. D Imman composes music.

The movie throws light on medical crimes that are happening around the world. Sri Vidhya (Sayyeshaa), a college student, is admitted to a hospital after suffering a minor injury. The wicked doctors with sinister plan injects a harmful drug in her to put her in a coma. A toy teddy bear there suddenly walks out alive with all the memories and seeks the help of a young man, who is suffering from obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Now it meets Shiva (Arya), a young man with his own problems. His life changes after thanksgiving teddy enters. Now they set out to investigate the medical scam and organ trafficking.

Ary has done his part well. His onscreen chemistry with Sayeesha is good. The scenes involving teddy bear caught using motion cam technology have come good. Sayeesha is cute and bubbly, while Sakshi Agarwal as psychiatrist impresses. Director Magizh Thirumeni plays baddie.

The director begins it well and tried to ensure the momentum is not lost. Kudos for providing a gripping thriller. Three cheers to Teddy and team.