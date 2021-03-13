Second edition of TN Badminton League from June

Chennai: Tamilnadu Badminton Association (TNBA) general secretary Ve Arunachalam, announced the second edition of TN Badminton Super League for the year 2021.

It kicks off this June 2021 with several players lined up from across Tamil Nadu. Star Sports Tamil, the Official Media partner, would be the broadcast partners for the event.

Auction took place on 12 March. As per the TNBA, the Round Robin format will be followed throughout the League. Former cricketer Suresh Raina will be the Brand Ambassador for TNBSL.

The event was graced by national badminton player Jwala Gutta, president of Tamilnadu Badminton Association, Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, and many other celebrities.

With their main aim to tap into the local talent pool, Sivakumar, chairman of TNBSL states that they wish to promote the exciting sport of Badminton in Tamil Nadu via TNBSL.

The limelight of the event was the album song released by Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, choreographed and directed by Sridhar and composed by Dharan. The song is dedicated to our Indian farmers.

The vocals and lyrics were by Logan highlighting the importance of the farmers and the challenges they are facing in the current scenario.

R. Sivakumar, chairman of Tamil Nadu Badminton Super League, speaking during the occasion said that, ‘Franchises from eight districts in Tamil Nadu will battle against each other at PSG CAS Indoor Stadium, Coimbatore in the month of June 2021. The teams will primarily consist of 10 players from across the state and the league also promises big rewards and cash prizes.’

This season Chennai Flying Gravity, Kovai Kombans, Madurai Veerans, Karur Smashers, Villupuram Falcon Feathers, Marina Super Kings, Trichy Blasters and Tirupur Warriors will be competing against each other to fight a fitting finale.

The owners of TNBSL second edition are, Ashok (CFG), Nakul & Sethu (KK), Ramesh & Vishal (MV), Vijay Kumar (KS), Mr. Gauri Shankar (VFF), Bhaskar (MSK), Ranjith (TB) and Mohan Kumar & Pradeep (TW).