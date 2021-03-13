Vasanthabalan to direct Suriya

Suriya, who is currently working on his 40th film with Pandiraj, is likely to team up with critically-acclaimed filmmaker Vasanthabalan for a period drama.

According to reports, Vasanthabalan recently met Suriya at his residence in Chennai and narrate a script to him. The actor was quite impressed with the storyline and immediately agreed to be a part of it.

Suroya will be working on a historical film. An official announcement regarding the project will be made soon.

Meanwhile, Vasanthabalan is also waiting for the release of his upcoming film, Jail, featuring GV Prakash Kumar in the lead role.

Post the success of Karthi’s Kadaikutty Singam, Suriya announced that he will be teaming up with the director of the film, Pandiraj, for a rural entertainer.

The project will have music composed by D Imman and will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures.