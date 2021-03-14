Free washing machine, solar gas stove promised in AIADMK manifesto

Chennai: The AIADMK manifesto for Assembly elections released today promised free washing machine, free gas stove and free cable TV connections for all.

Releasing the manifesto, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami said 164 schemes are announced in the manifesto.

Earlier senior AIADMK leader Ponnaiyan detailing the manifesto, said, ‘Ration products sill be delivered at door steps. Free house under Amma Housing Scheme for every individual, naming Madurai airport after Muthuramalinga. devar, continuation of Rs 2500 as Pongal gift every year, 50 per cent discount for women in city buses, efforts to reduce petrol and diesel prices, extending 100 day work scheme to 150 days, Rs 25000 as subsidy to buy autorickshaw, free 2G data for college students, retriving Katchatheevu, reduction of TASMAC shops in phased manner, assistance for physically-challenged’.