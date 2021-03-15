Actor Mayilsamy files papers as independent

Chennai: Actor Mayilsamy today filed his papers as an independent candidate to contest from Virugambakkam constituency in Chennai.

Addressing mediapersons before filing his papers, Mayilsamy said, “I want to give my best for people here. I have been living here for long. I don’t belong to any party and given an opportunity I would give my best for the people for Virugambakkam”.

Mayilsamy a few years ago was an AIADMK sympathiser and he had also appeared in debate shows in various channels.

AIADMK has announced Virugai Ravi as candidate for Virugambakkam, Snehan is contesting on behalf of MNM and Vanigar Sangam chief Vikramarajah’s son Prabhakarrajah for DMK.