‘Big threat’: Rahul Gandhi warns about rising Covid cases

New Delhi: As India continued to record a surge in the daily cases of the Covid-19, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today tweeted another reminder to citizens asking them to remain vigilant.

“As warned earlier, #Covid19 continues to be a big threat. Please keep the guards up- wear masks and follow all precautions,” he tweeted.

The Congress MP also attached a graph, which showed that the weekly Covid-19 cases have increased by 33 per cent in the country in a sharp surge since July 2020.

The graph showed that the rise in India’s Covid-19 cases in the last week at 155,909 was the highest in 12 weeks.

Last month, Rahul slammed the Union government for being ‘grossly negligent and overconfident’ about the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying it was not over yet.

His said this after South African and Brazilian variants of the pathogen were detected in India.

“GOI is being grossly negligent and over confident about Covid-19. It’s not over yet,” Rahul posted.