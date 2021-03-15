EPS, Stalin file papers for 6 April Assembly elections

Chennai: Top guns of Tamilnadu politics- Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and DMK president M K Stalin- today filed nominations in Edappadi and Kolathur, respectively.

AIADMK joint coordinator Palaniswami, who is contesting from Edappadi for seventh time, today said that AIADMK manifesto is admired and adored by all. People from all walks of lives are appreciating it, he said.

He further said, “our government has been initiating a lot of welfare schemes. In Edappadi, I fulfilled all promises to people here.”

Palaniswami further said, “I thank Jayalalithaa for giving me opportunity to serve people. She gave me lot of opportunities to serve people in the past as MLA, MP and other posts”.

“All demands of people will be fulfilled. People requested me to fill dry lakes and tanks in Edappadi. With surplus water from Mettur dam, we will fill three lakes here. Farmers and people will be benefitted.”

Stalin, who released his party’s manifesto on Saturday, filed nomination in Kolathur for third consecutive time.

Leaders like BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan (Coimbatore South), Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi president Velmurugan (Panruti) and others too filed their nomination today.

On Sunday, the ruling AIADMK came out with a slew of promises and freebies, that included free washing machines, solar gas stoves for all cardholders, government jobs for one member of a family, ‘Amma’ housing for all, if it retained power in the Assembly elections.

Releasing the manifesto, Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who are also the joint coordinator and coordinator of the party respectively, promised that in a bid to reduce the work load of women, free washing machines, solar powered LPG stoves would be given to all ration card holders in the State and six LPG cooking gas stoves per year, besides free cable connections.

The Opposition DMK in Tamilnadu on Saturday made a slew of promises in its election manifesto that included Rs 4,000 each for ration card holders, besides reducing the prices of Aavin milk, petrol, diesel and cooking LPG gas cylinders and scrapping of NEET, if it was voted to power.

Releasing the manifesto, which contained 500 announcements for the 6 April Assembly elections, Stalin said Rs 4,000 would be given as assistance to all rice ration card holders.