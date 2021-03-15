Filmmaker S P Jananathan cremated amid tearful tributes

Chennai: Filmmaker S P Jananathan who passed away Sunday at a private hospital in Chennai was cremated this morning at Mylapore here.

Film personalities including Vijay Sethupathi, directors, assistant directors took part in Jananathan’s last journey.

Meanwhile, sources said that Vijay Sethupathi has agreed to pay Jananathan’s full medical expenses.

Jananathan was working on the post-production work of ‘Laabam’ starring Vijay Sethupathi for the last few days. However, he didn’t come to the editing table last Thursday after going home for lunch. Eventually, his assistants found him unconscious at his home. It is believed that Jananathan who had initially suffered a brain illness and been given special treatment by a group of expert doctors, suffered a cardiac arrest yesterday.

Kollywood celebrities and fans are shocked by the demise of Jananathan and are pouring their condolences on social media.

Jananathan made films like ‘Iyyarkkai’, ‘Ee’, ‘Peranmai’, ‘Purambokku Engira Podhuvudamai’ among others.