Rs 109 cr seized in TN so far: CEO

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo today said Rs 109 crore in cash has been seized during vehicle checks in the State so far.

Speaking to the media, he said works are on to distribute voter ID cards to 4.5 lakh persons who applied after November last year.

“So far, 1120 poll related complaints have been received by the Election Commission and action has been taken on 965 of them. The remaining complaints are being probed,” he added.

He said that 1,11,738 voters have received applications for postal ballot after it was said those above 80 years can make use of the option. Sahoo stated that 38,324 differently-abled have received applications for postal voting.

Stating that round-the-clock monitoring is being carried out, the CEO added that police personnel are carrying it out with the help of cameras and in person.

He also warned that Covid rules should be followed and more people should not gather during filing of nomination.