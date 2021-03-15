Two more pleas against Vanniyars quota

Chennai: Two more petitions have been filed against the State government’s 10.5 per cent internal reservation for Vanniyars.

The petitions were filed by Manoharan from Tirunelveli and Suresh from Madurai at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

The case has been transferred to the first bench of the Madras High Court.

It may be noted that Madras High Court recently declined to issued a stay order on the validity of the Bill passed in the Tamilnadu Assembly providing 10.5 per cent internal reservation to Vanniyars.