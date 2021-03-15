Will ask AIADMK to change promise on CAA, says BJP

Chennai: BJP national secretary in-charge of Tamilnadu C T Ravi has said that the CAA will not be repealed.

Ravi said that the BJP will ask the AIADMK to remove the promise made by the ruling party in its election manifesto which was released on Sunday.

As part of its manifesto for the Tamilnadu elections, the AIADMK said it would urge the Centre to scrap the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

The poll promise, seen as a bid to retain minority votes, has apparently irked the BJP which was responsible for passing the law in the Centre.