53 lakh orders placed under Udaan platform

Chennai: Udaan, a business-to-business (b2b) eCommerce platform, announced that it has enabled over 400 sellers on the platform under the electronics category.

The platform has also on-boarded over 1.13 lakh new users under the electronics category in 2020. During this period, Udaan shipped over 160 million electronic products catering to 53 lakh orders across 12,000 pin codes.

It also sold 50 million electronic products within three months post the unlock, comprising of audio and mobile accessories (19 per cent), power accessories (16 per cent), mobile handsets (9 per cent), computers and IT accessories (7 per cent) and consumer electronics (6 per cent) and so on.