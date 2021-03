Chennai: Jeeva Stalin, who was announced as DMK candidate for Aathur in Salem district for the Assembly elections, has been changed.

Chinnadurai has been named as candidate by the DMK high command. No sooner Jeeva Stalin was named as candidate for Aathur, protests and displeasure were raised by DMK cadres in the constituency. As a result, the DMK high command chose to change Jeeva Stalin with Chinnadurai.