Ahmedabad pitch given ‘average’ rating

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad pitch on which England were beaten in two days in the third Test against India will not be punished by the International Cricket Council.

The pitch has been given an ‘average’ rating by match referee Javagal Srinath, meaning it will not earn any ‘demerit points’.

Accumulation of demerit points can lead to venues being suspended from hosting international matches.

India won the third Test by 10 wickets, going on to take the series 3-1.

Pitches and outfields for all internationals are given one of six ratings: very good, good, average, below average, poor and unfit.

A below average pitch is given one demerit point, a poor pitch three points and an unfit pitch five.

If a venue collects five demerit points in a five-year period it can be suspended from hosting international matches for a year.

England captain Joe Root described the pitch as challenging but stopped short of criticising it, saying it was up to the ICC to evaluate it.

India batsman Rohit Sharma said it was a normal pitch.

The pitch for the second Test in Chennai, which India won by 317 runs, has also been given an ‘average’ rating.