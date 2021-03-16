Alia Bhatt’s look as Sita in RRR released

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli shared the look of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt as Sita in his upcoming film RRR. The release of the picture also marks Alias birthday on Monday. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli shared the look of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt as Sita in his upcoming film RRR. The release of the picture also marks Alias birthday on Monday.

In the image, Alia wears a green saree paired with vintage puff-sleeved brocade red blouse. The filmmaker described the character as strong-willed. Strong-willed and resolvent SITA’s wait for Ramaraju will be legendary! Presenting @aliaa08 as #Sita to you all @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan #RRR #RRRMovie, Rajamouli tweeted.