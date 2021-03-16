Bio-pic of Santhi Soundarajan

The life of Santhi Soundarajan is being made into a film. Bankrolled by 888 Productions, it will be written and directed by Jayaseelan Dhavaputhalvi. The film is titled as ‘Santhi Soundarajan’.

Jayaseelan Dhavaputhalvi, who worked as the associate to cinematographer Manoj Pillai for Mamootty starrer Maamaangam and as co & assistant cinematograper in many other films, has written the story, screenplay and dialogues, will be making his directional debut with this film.

Santhi Soundarajan was a track and field athlete, who won 12 international medals for India and more than 50 medals for her home state of Tamil Nadu. Santhi Soundarajan is the first Tamil woman to win a medal at the Asian Games. Based on the report of a sex verification test conducted at the 2006 Asian Games, her eligibility to participate in the women’s competition was disputed and she was stripped of the silver medal she won.

Because of this humiliating test, Santhi Soundarajan was made to step down from athletics forever.

This story is filled with previously unknown incidents and twists from Santhi Soundarajan’s life and the whole story is to be filmed with the approval of Santhi Soundarajan, says the director.

Music will be composed by Ghibran, while sound design will be done by ‘Oscar-winner’ Resul Pookutty. Lyrics will be penned by Yuga Bharathi and the dialogues are written by Pon Parthiban.

The announcement of this film’s heroine will be released on Tamil New Year in April.